A man died after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Tuesday night in Arlington.



Arlington police said officers responded at about 11 p.m. to the 2000 block of Spruce Point Drive near New York Avenue and East Pioneer Parkway.



Police said they found Jose Contreras, 19, hit by a vehicle. Contreras was sent to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.



According to police, investigators believe he may have been struck by a vehicle while "involved in high-risk activity" in the parking lot.

Investigators are searching for witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information should contact Homicide Investigator Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.



You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

