Driver taken into custody after SWAT situation; lanes reopen on eastbound I-20 at Polk St.

Westbound Interstate 20 reopened shortly after 11 a.m., after aerial footage showed officers take one person into custody.

Updated at 11:16 a.m. after some eastbound lanes of the freeway were reopened.

Officers took a driver into custody after a vehicle stopped following a pursuit on Interstate 20 on Friday, Grand Prairie police said.

Authorities initially closed I-20 in both directions at Polk Street due to a SWAT incident, but westbound lanes were fully reopened and all but two far left lanes had opened eastbound.

Eastbound traffic was backed up around 2 miles, according to aerial footage of the scene.

According to authorities, Grand Prairie police were in pursuit of a possible intoxicated driver who fled from the attempted traffic stop.

Officials said the vehicle came to stop on I-20 at Polk St. and the driver refused to come out of the vehicle.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.