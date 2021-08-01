Driver taken into custody after SWAT situation; lanes reopen on eastbound I-20 at Polk St.

Updated at 11:16 a.m. after some eastbound lanes of the freeway were reopened.
Officers took a driver into custody after a vehicle stopped following a pursuit on Interstate 20 on Friday, Grand Prairie police said.
Authorities initially closed I-20 in both directions at Polk Street due to a SWAT incident, but westbound lanes were fully reopened and all but two far left lanes had opened eastbound.
Eastbound traffic was backed up around 2 miles, according to aerial footage of the scene.
According to authorities, Grand Prairie police were in pursuit of a possible intoxicated driver who fled from the attempted traffic stop.
Officials said the vehicle came to stop on I-20 at Polk St. and the driver refused to come out of the vehicle.
Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.
