Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide shot by Southlake officers, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them.
During a news conference, Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the incident began after North Richland Hills police requested assistance in locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened earlier on Monday.
NRH police would only say there was a death investigation at Weyland and Harwood. Further details on the victim were not immediately released.
According to Brandon, NRH police identified a person of interest and asked Southlake police for help.
Brandon said Southlake officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on the eastbound Highway 114 service road near Carroll Avenue.
The suspect then got out of his car and pointed a gun at responding officers, according to Brandon.
Four Southlake police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, Brandon said.
According to Brandon, the suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. He has not yet been identified.
It's unclear whether the suspect fired his gun during the incident.
Brandon said the officers involved are a captain, a sergeant, a corporal and an officer, with experience ranging from eight to 31 years.
The Texas Rangers were called to investigate the police shooting and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave as per department procedure, Brandon said.