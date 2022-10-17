Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide shot by Southlake officers, police say

Southlake police say that during a traffic stop the suspect got out of his car and pointed a gun at officers.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them.

During a news conference, Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the incident began after North Richland Hills police requested assistance in locating a person of interest in a homicide that happened earlier on Monday.

NRH police would only say there was a death investigation at Weyland and Harwood. Further details on the victim were not immediately released.

According to Brandon, NRH police identified a person of interest and asked Southlake police for help.

Brandon said Southlake officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on the eastbound Highway 114 service road near Carroll Avenue.

The suspect then got out of his car and pointed a gun at responding officers, according to Brandon.

Four Southlake police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, Brandon said.

According to Brandon, the suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. He has not yet been identified.

It's unclear whether the suspect fired his gun during the incident.

Brandon said the officers involved are a captain, a sergeant, a corporal and an officer, with experience ranging from eight to 31 years.