Officer fatally shoots man after disturbance call from his mother, Fort Worth police say

In a press release, police said the mother called about her son damaging her house with a hammer. Allegedly, he later pointed a gun at an officer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say an officer shot and killed a man during a standoff late Saturday night.

In a press release, police say the scene started with a 911 call at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15. A woman said her son was damaging her house with a hammer.

According to police, the 911 operator heard the woman's son on the phone saying he would hurt her if any officers responded.

Police reported to the 4000 block of Wiman Drive. The son allegedly came to the door with a handgun, then closed the door and refused to leave the house.

The SWAT team and hostage negotiators got to the home and tried convincing the man to surrender and let his mother leave.

His mother eventually left the house. According to police, officers then saw the son standing in the doorway, pointing his gun at an officer.

"The officer responded to the deadly threat by firing his weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene," police said in the press release.

No one involved in this case has been identified at this time.

This article will be updated when more information is available.