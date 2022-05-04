x
Store clerk shot during robbery attempt in Mesquite, police say

Police say the clerk was conscious and able to tell officers what happened.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

MESQUITE, Texas — A store clerk was shot during a robbery attempt in Mesquite on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pioneer Road. A witness told WFAA the incident happened at the Howdy's Express store.

According to police, officers found that a clerk had been shot. Police said the clerk was conscious and told officers that a suspect went into the store, demanded money and then fired at least one gunshot before fleeing the scene.

Police said the clerk was taken to a hospital, where she is currently stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details, such as information on the suspect, were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

