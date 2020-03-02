DALLAS — A Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance has been recovered by Louisiana state police after a woman stole it and drove it across state lines Sunday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue said Sunday.

The ambulance was stolen from Fire Station 53, located at 1407 John West Road in east Dallas. Medics discovered the truck was missing when they were assigned to a 911 call and realized the truck was not there.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was able to track the ambulance as it headed east out of Texas toward Bossier City in Louisiana. State police in Louisiana were able to stop the truck and take the woman who was driving it into custody.

Dallas officials say they are in the process of figuring out what exactly happened that allowed the ambulance to be stolen in the first place and are working to get the ambulance back to Dallas as soon as possible.

