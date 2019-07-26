DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced the 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalists.

The 33 semi-finalists consist of 20 savory and 13 sweet options that will move onto the next round of judging.

Finalists are competing for three winning titles: "Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative."

Check out the foods that made the savory list:

BBQ Pork Rangoons

Cajun Crab Bombs

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl

Chicks in a Cone

Deep Fried Chicken cordon Bleu Sutffed Waffles

Deep Fried Mexican Mole

Deep Fried Street Corn

Deep Fried Texican

Fried Burnt End Burrito

Fry Rub and Rye

Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese

Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake

PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog

Pig in a Cannoli

Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball

Stokin-Smokin' Cowboy's Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll

Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone

Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters

Texas Fried Fritos Pie Burrito Dog

The "Ain't No Lie it's Fried" Steak

Got a sweet tooth? Here's the sweet and sugary list:

Big Red Chicken Bread

Champagne Jell-O Hot Shot

Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites

Deep Fried CRACKER JACK

Deep Fried Energy Bites

Deep Fried Nutella Custard Stuffed French Toast

Extreme Fried Bananarama

Fla'Mango Tango

Fried Creme Brulee Berry Crunch

Fried Oreo Gelato Pop

Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding

Peanut Butter Cup Snookie

Quick Fired "Black Gold" Truffles

Visit BigTex.com for more information.

The contest started in mid-July and received 49 entries. A panel of judges took a blind taste test from start to finish. The next round will be judged on uniqueness, presentation, creativity and taste.



The top 10 entries will then head into the final round, competing live at this year's Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Tower Building at Fair Park.

