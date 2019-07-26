DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced the 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalists.
The 33 semi-finalists consist of 20 savory and 13 sweet options that will move onto the next round of judging.
Finalists are competing for three winning titles: "Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative."
Check out the foods that made the savory list:
- BBQ Pork Rangoons
- Cajun Crab Bombs
- Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl
- Chicks in a Cone
- Deep Fried Chicken cordon Bleu Sutffed Waffles
- Deep Fried Mexican Mole
- Deep Fried Street Corn
- Deep Fried Texican
- Fried Burnt End Burrito
- Fry Rub and Rye
- Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese
- Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake
- PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog
- Pig in a Cannoli
- Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball
- Stokin-Smokin' Cowboy's Bacon and Brisket Egg Roll
- Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone
- Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters
- Texas Fried Fritos Pie Burrito Dog
- The "Ain't No Lie it's Fried" Steak
Got a sweet tooth? Here's the sweet and sugary list:
- Big Red Chicken Bread
- Champagne Jell-O Hot Shot
- Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites
- Deep Fried CRACKER JACK
- Deep Fried Energy Bites
- Deep Fried Nutella Custard Stuffed French Toast
- Extreme Fried Bananarama
- Fla'Mango Tango
- Fried Creme Brulee Berry Crunch
- Fried Oreo Gelato Pop
- Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding
- Peanut Butter Cup Snookie
- Quick Fired "Black Gold" Truffles
Visit BigTex.com for more information.
The contest started in mid-July and received 49 entries. A panel of judges took a blind taste test from start to finish. The next round will be judged on uniqueness, presentation, creativity and taste.
The top 10 entries will then head into the final round, competing live at this year's Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Tower Building at Fair Park.
