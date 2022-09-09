Plan your plates! Here are all of the new foods for the 2022 State Fairs

You may recognize some of these dishes as finalists or semi-finalists from this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.

DALLAS — It's a foodie free-for-all!

The State Fair of Texas has released the full list of new foods we can expect this year.

These dishes -- presented below along with the State Fair of Texas' own descriptions of them -- are in addition to the three winning plates from the Big Tex Choice Awards.

Some of them might look familiar since they were in the running for that same competition.

Here's what you can expect, plus where you can find them at the fair:

Doh-Muff

"A yeast doughnut battered in Banana Nut Muffin batter and deep fried!!! It’s a doughnut AND a muffin! THE Doh-Muff is stuffed with Bavarian Cream, and topped with a Pecan Butter Glaze, Fresh Banana’s, and Strawberries."

You can find it at Vandalay.

Shaking Beef Salad

"Shaking beef is a French-inspired Vietnamese dish that consists of beef sautéed with cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pepper, and soy sauce. The beef is cut into small cubes the size of playing dice before being sautéed."

Find the Shaking Beef Salad at Chan's Chicken on a Stick.

Fried Soul Food Egg Roll

"A twist on a southern staple guaranteed to become a State Fair favorite. An egg roll filled with tender, barbecue flavored marinated chicken combined with grandma’s old school flavored collard greens and mac ‘n cheese. Deep fried to golden perfection and topped with a Southern / Asian fusion sauce that perfectly compliments the dish. A treat sure to please all fair attendees."

Look for this at Dickel's Smokehouse.

Deep Fried Country Cookout

"This hearty dish includes an array of flavors celebrated throughout the Great State of Texas! We start with a healthy serving of well-seasoned pulled pork, then mix in a generous amount of herbed goat cheese and house-made special sauce. Our tasty, Texas sized patty is then coated in panko crumbs to give it just the right amount of crunch in every bite. To finish, we place a dollop of coleslaw and potato salad on top of this deep-fried masterpiece, drizzled with sweet & Homemade Jalapeño BBQ sauce, giving you that delicious Texas Tang!"

Try it out at Benavides Foods.

Dim Sum Loco Burritos

"East meets southwest and Dim Sum Loco Burritos! Dim Sum means “touch of the heart” and this culinary masterpiece is a touch of the heart deep in the heart of Texas! This fusion between a savory burrito and crispy eggroll delivers the best of both worlds in one tasty bite! Traditional Tex-Mex flavors of smoked shredded pork, lightly fried diced potatoes, onions, bell peppers and mildly spicy, super melty pepper jack cheese are rolled burrito style in egg roll wrappers and deep fried golden brown and crunchy. The flavors are complex and loaded with umami with lingering flavors of cumin and chipotle. Served with charred beer battered sweet, smokey Shisito peppers and a thin, salty meaty broth garnished with cilantro and diced green onions as a dip for both. Each dish is decorated with a Texas flag, fortune cookie and served in a food tray lined with fiesta tissue to celebrate all the cultures coming together in this one spectacular dish! Trust me, you won’t need the fortune cookie to tell you this is best thing you’ll eat at the fair!"

Give them a try at The Dock.

Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes

"‘Croquette’ is French for a fancy filled tater tot! Our Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes are lightly seasoned potato balls filled with chunks of rich lobster meat, creamy brie cheese and then fried golden brown. The rich combination of flavors and textures is a symphony for your taste buds! Three generous Croquettes are served with a side of our Cajun Lobster Bisque for dipping! This rich and creamy lobster soup-based dipping sauce is the perfect compliment to our Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes! The whole order is spiced up just a bit with Cajun Seasoning, because…well, because this is Texas! Get an order of three, mon cheri!"

Grab a plate at Crazy Otto's and Gulf Coast Grill.

Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll

"Our crazy delicious Strawberry Shortcake Roll is dipped into our homemade pink waffle batter infused with strawberry purée and fried to perfection. We drizzle the top with cream cheese icing and cover it with our addictive strawberry crunch, consisting of vanilla Oreo cookies, strawberry jello mix, & melted butter. Then we carefully dust the crunch roll with confection sugar and garnish it with a fresh strawberry for the sweetest taste of Texas."

Find it at Gormet Royale.

Fat Elvis

"This crazy mouthwatering explosion starts with a blend of creamy peanut butter and strawberry jelly whisked together. We take a warm out of the oven biscuit and spreading a thick coat of peanut butter and jelly onto the biscuit. We layer delicious marshmallow fluff and fire toast it just for a second to give it a golden brown campfire taste. As a thick cut juicy bacon comes off the griddle it finds its home on top of the marshmallow fluff. The fried plantain bananas are coming out of the fryer caramelized and ready to complete this delicious decadent food experience. You’ve never tasted a biscuit like this!!"

You can taste it at Holy Biscuit.

Deep Fried Honey

"Have you heard the BUZZ? There is a new fried food in town… Nature’s perfect sweet treat, as only Texas can imagine. Deep Fried TEXAS Honey. Raw and all natural Texas honey with a crispy wrapper fried to perfection. Experience the caramelized honey with a crunchy wrapper topped with powdered sugar, our own cinnamon sugar concoction, and of course raw Texas honey from Texas’ own Rescue Bee Ranch."

Make a beeline to Jack's Fries to give this a taste.

Crispy Dilly Dog

"A juicy dill pickle cored and filled with an all beef hot dog is dipped in a freshly made corn dog batter. We then roll it in perfectly seasoned panko crumbs then fry it to a golden crisp. Once out of the fryer we complete this masterpiece with a drizzle of zesty chipotle mayo."

Try a bite at Trio on The Green and State Fair Foot Long Corndog.

Hot Honey Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie

"If you enjoy chicken and waffles or have been dying to try the classic combination… Come indulge in our NEW Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie Waffles Slider. This curated twist on a classic recipe incorporates crispy fried chicken sandwiched between Sweet, Thick, and Fluffy Belgian waffles stuffed with our heirloom sweet potato pie recipe handed down from three generations. The waffles’ extra deep pockets absorb the warm buttery maple sweet syrups after it is top with crispy, savory bacon."

You can pick this up from Pearlie's Southern Kitchen.

Bayou Bowl

"A loaded bayou explosion of our three cheese macaroni topped with shrimp and lump crab cooked in a garlic scampi butter, drizzled with a mouth watering cajun cream sauce, and accompanied by a piece of succulent andouille sausage, and a side of perfectly toasted French bread to sop up all the cajun goodness."

Let’s geaux to da Bayou at Mac Loaded.

Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Egg Roll

"A desert like none you’ve had before, this Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake egg roll is sure to be a sweet escape! Rich and creamy praline cheesecake filling in an egg roll wrapper and deep-fried to golden perfection. Drizzled in our delicious homemade praline sauce , and finished with candied praline pecan crumbles to please even the sweetest tooth!!!"

Try it out at Mac Loaded.

Texas Hot Bull Ride

"Nashville Hot What? Ain’t got nothing on Texas Hot Bull Ride! We took a Shrimp Battered it up with a special Texas seasoning and Listen here Partner that Bull was ready to come out of the chute once. It was tossed in our Hot and Smokey with a smidgen of Sweetness special sauce. And to Cool her heels a lil we served up a side of Zesty Ranch Dressing. Hence the name "TEXAS HOT BULL RIDE!'"

Mozy on over to Shrimp Doc to grab a bite!

Fried Spicy Beef Empanada

"It’s no secret that Texans love their spicy food, and these fried spicy beef empanadas are no exception. Ground beef is sautéed with a hard-boiled egg, green olives, aji peppers, salt, pepper, olive oil, and a spice blend. This mixture is wrapped up in a pastry and fried until crispy. While traditional empanadas usually taste on the mild side, the aji peppers add a savory twist and heat that are sure to satisfy."

Test your tongue at Chimichurri & Milagro Taco outside of the Automobile Building near Big Tex Circle.

Texas Twosome

"Two Texas favorites collide into a taste explosion. Texas grilled cheese meets Mexico’s Pepper Belly, aka as frito pie, for a match made only in Texas. Our famous Texas toast grilled, with a thick layer of American cheese stacked high with fritos, chili, and jalapenos to add a Texas kick. Only in Texas can two state favorites come together to give you a savory treat that requires no need to dip the chip, and has enough cheese to make Wisconsin jealous. The chili and jalapenos make this signature sandwich a for sure Texas Favorite!"

Two-step on over to Highland Park Soda Fountain.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Pizza

"Naples, meet Texas barbecue! The pork belly burnt ends pizza combines Neapolitan pizza with classic Texas BBQ pork. Texapolitan pizza dough is made from 00 flour imported from Italy, kosher salt, fresh yeast, and water. The smoked pork belly burnt ends pizza consists of red sauce, mozzarella, smoked pork belly burnt ends, fresh jalapeños, cotija cheese, and Pit Commander Barbecue Sweet Heat BBQ sauce. Each pizza needs only 90 seconds in the 900-1,000-degree wood-fired brick oven to reach thin, crispy perfection."

Bring your belly to Texapolitan Pizza on Lone Star Boulevard by the Hall of State.

Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake

"Sweet raspberries and spicy chipotle blended with cream cheese create a sweet treat with Texas heat. Spicy cream cheese filling glazed with our homemade sweet raspberry compote, topped with a crispy buttery sugar-coated crust. Served with a drizzle of raspberry compote, whipped topping and chopped pecans. Candied jalapenos available upon request. Ya’ll want this!"

Find it at Baileys.

Cookies and Cream Mini Donuts on a Stick

"Do-nut hesitate to check out this portable sweet treat! Homemade mini donuts are dipped in a glaze base and then sprinkled with Oreo crumbles. Served on a stick, you can carry these donuts with you wherever you go as you enjoy the rest of your Fair day."

Pick them up at Tracy’s Mini Donuts by the Top o’ Texas Tower.

Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings

"These delightfully indulgent dumplings are a mashup of two southern dessert favorites sweet potato and pecan pie with a twist that might make grandma jealous. Actual Pieces of sweet potato and pecan pie (crust and all) combined with morsels of dark chocolate (the twist) are folded into a won ton wrap, deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Like any good dumpling we serve them with a special sauce our homemade rum raspberry chipotle dipping sauce."

Dip into these at Ruth's Tamales.

Texas Ranch Hog Wings

"After one bite of Texas Ranch Hog Wings, you’ll start to believe that pigs CAN fly! Fall off the bone pork, seasoned with our secret blend of spicy ranch salt, drizzled with our special homemade sauce and garnished with fresh green chives. Talk about Hog Heaven!"

Fly by the Grand Stick and Cattle Barn.

Chismosa

"From seasoned vendor the Garza family, the Chismosa is a new twist on a beloved brunch classic: the mimosa. With a name that translates to “nosy person,” this drink is inspired by brunch-goers favorite pastime—catching up on all the latest gossip! This frozen mimosa combines champagne and orange juice with a chamoy and Tajín rim, giving fairgoers delicious fruity flavor with a little bit of a kick. To get your brunch on, follow the sounds of popping champagne bottles to Nimitz Circle, where Garza’s Ranchero Fajitas stand is ready to satisfy all your bubbly needs!"

Treat your taste buds to Ranchero Fajitas on Nimitz

Dirty Sodas

"A Midwest trend gets a refreshing, Texan twist! This decadent drink is made with a beverage base of your choosing from soda to sparkling water, then made ‘dirty’ and oh-so-delicious with a spike of cream, flavored syrup, and fresh fruity add-ins. Fairgoers looking for a tasty concoction will enjoy all the custom combinations with odes to State Fair landmarks; from a classic dirty soda like the ‘Midway’ made with a soda, pineapple, and coconut cream or like the flavorful ‘Texas Skyway’ made with sparkling water and a mix of coconut, vanilla, strawberry – there’s a favorite for every fairgoer."

Quench your thirst with Dirty Sodas at Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory on the Midway.

Pupusa

"From El Salvador to Texas, pupusas are a worldwide sensation. It’s corn! The traditional dish resembles a corn pancake and is made with corn mix then stuffed with pork and cheese or spinach and cheese. This dish is accompanied by curtido, a pickled cabbage relish, and tomato salsa before being cooked on a hot griddle to golden perfection. Be sure to keep the tradition alive and enjoy this taste of Latin cuisine new to the Fair this year."

Treat yourself with Pupsas at Tony’s Taco Shop in the Centennial Building with the Texas Autoshow.

Pickle Pizza

"Little Italy meets Big Tex with this classic cheesy pizza covered in pickles."

Grab a slice of Pickle Pizza at the Giant Slice in the Tower Building food court and at Pizza, Funnel Cakes, & Lemonade by the Children’s Aquarium.

Fernie's Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich

"Do you love savory foods but also have a sweet tooth? You can get the best of both worlds with the Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich! A juicy, country-fried chicken breast filet is sandwiched between two signature 5-inch Fernie’s funnel cakes, fried to golden brown perfection. After being drizzled with your choice of honey or syrup, this creation is finished off with a dusting of powdered sugar."

You can find the Fernie's Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich the Dock in the Embarcadero Building and at Fernie’s Funnel Cake Factory by Big Tex Circle.