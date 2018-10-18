Were you waiting until the last few days to check out the State Fair of Texas?

Rain get in the way of that? Have no fear, you'll be able to hang out for a few more hours because of all the bad weather we've had the last couple of days in North Texas.

Officials have decided to extend the hours for closing weekend on Saturday and Sunday to allow fairgoers to celebrate all things fair before it closes or the season Sunday.

The fair will officially be open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Midway opens at 9 a.m. as long as their are no last minute weather delays and may stay open later if fairgoers are still enjoying the rides, games, and concessions. Parking lots and all gates will open at 7 a.m.

Coupon booths and coupon redemption centers will be open at 9 a.m. along with hospitality centers and info booths. Concessions, including the Tower Building Food Court, will be open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., however several concessionaires open early to serve breakfast.

All buildings will close at 10 p.m. The Children’s Health Barnyard petting zoo may stay open later, depending on interest.

For a full schedule of events, head over to their website for specifics.

