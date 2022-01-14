Third Monday Trade Days finds new life at an iconic North Texas location

Just a hundred yards from the well-known white mansion, the Third Monday Trades Day will start again.

PARKER, Texas — It is one of the most iconic places in North Texas, and, soon, it will be host to a long-standing tradition.

"You can't get much more branded," explained Janna Timm, the general manager of Southfork Ranch in Parker. "People know Southfork, and they know the Ewing mansion."

It's where they shot the widely popular late-70s, early-80s television show "Dallas." Now, just a hundred yards from the well-known white mansion, the Third Monday Trades Day will start again.

Southfork dabbled in trade days for several years in the 90's. Now, after McKinney's Third Monday Trade Days Market closed after nearly 120 years late last year, Southfork will carry the mantle in Collin County.

Historically, Third Monday Trade Days brought together millions of traders, collectors, and buyers over its 140-year history. It's a tradition that started in the 19th century when judges traveled to the county seat to hold trials.

Community residents came to town to sell produce, trade merchandise, and participate as jurors on the day of the trials, which was usually a Monday.

Timm remembered how "everybody was devastated," after news of the McKinney market closure.

"And I just saw an opportunity and I thought, 'this is going to work'," she added.

Vendors have snatched up spots in the covered pavilion - even outside.

"The word had spread like fire," Timm added. "We had 262 [vendor] spots available, and we are nearly full."

The Southfork Third Monday Trade Days will go Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the third Monday of each month.