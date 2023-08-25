A recipe for economic growth: South Dallas Cloud Kitchen 'an answer to prayer'

"And I think a lot of people in these communities just need an opportunity," Pastor Chris Simmons of Cornerstone Baptist Church said. "This is that opportunity."

DALLAS — Dozens gathered in 100-degree heat in a South Dallas parking lot to watch a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. They braved the heat because they hope the event, and its recipe, send an economic ripple through the community.

Poverty and food deserts are just some of the problems plaguing the Forest District in South Dallas. But in a run-down building on South Ervay Street, Cornerstone Baptist Church first built a community laundromat. Then, at the opposite end of the building, added a community market with fresh affordable food.

Both have become instrumental resources for the neighborhood.

And Friday, Aug.25, in the middle section of that building, Yvette Williams rejoiced.

"This South Dallas Cloud Kitchen is really an answer to prayer," she said.

Williams bakes cakes and cookies from her home, and she sells Lady Yvette's Teacakes at churches and other community functions and events. But, like others who are starting culinary businesses in their home kitchens, she can't sell her baked goods in restaurants and stores unless she is using a certified commercial kitchen.

That's what the South Dallas Cloud Kitchen is: a shared space with commercial-grade ovens and appliances and freezers. The facility, planned to be open 24/7, is designed to help entrepreneurs in South Dallas get their businesses off the ground.

"And I think a lot of people in these communities just need an opportunity," said Pastor Chris Simmons of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

The church began the effort to revamp the building six years ago.

"So, that's what we want to be able to provide is an opportunity, said Simmons.

An opportunity possible with the help of investors and the Real Estate Council (TREC). The TREC Associate Leadership Council (ALC) Class of 2021, TREC Community Investors (TREC CI), and the city of Dallas partnered with Cornerstone Baptist Church. The kitchen is part of the Dallas Catalyst Project, a place-based strategy first launched by TREC CI in the Forest District in 2017 in partnership with community organizations, St. Philips School and Community Center, Cornerstone Baptist Church and Forest Forward.

Entrepreneurs can rent time in the South Dallas Cloud Kitchen. Simmons said they plan to offer healthy cooking classes for the community at the kitchen as well.

"And being able to bring these skills to the community and helping them build capacity so that they can carry on this work for generations," said Real Estate Council President and CEO Linda McMahon, of the TREC involvement in the entire South Dallas Cloud Kitchen, Southpoint Community Market and Cornerstone Community Laundry projects.

Standing in the middle of the kitchens complete with stainless steel counters, commercial gas stove tops and convection ovens, Williams sees an incubator of sorts for business like hers.

"I have two ovens," she said of what she is currently limited to at her home kitchen. "Now, I'll have like four, five or six? I mean I can get a lot done in half the time so I'm really excited about that."