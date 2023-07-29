Dallas community food bank reopens after being briefly shut down

The People's Fridge served hundreds of hungry people since its inception during the pandemic's height.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from last week, when The People's Fridge was closed. We will update this story with new video once the update about it reopening airs.

After being shut down by the city of Dallas for code violations, a community food bank in the Oak Cliff reopened over the weekend.

The People's Fridge fed dozens of hungry people each day in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood. WFAA reported on the closure last week. Akwete Tyehimba launched the take-what-you need, leave-what-you-can operation outside her storefront at the pandemic's height.

Similar food banks opened elsewhere in Dallas during the pandemic. One established near the Bishop Arts District appeared to still be in operation when WFAA reported this story last week.

Tyehimba and other organizers told WFAA they were not sure why the city shut down the food bank. She said a compliance officer told her their work was "enabling" homelessness, potentially drawing people without homes to the shopping center and deterring them from seeking help through the city.

A statement from the city said one of Code Compliance's concerns was a table with food which had both fresh produce and perishable items, as well as a refrigerator being used as a community pantry being outside in temperatures of more than 100 degrees.

No violations were issued to any owners of the business or property during the visit, the city added. You can read more about the cod violation

The food bank takes donations from neighbors, grocers and church groups. Its operators have asked those groups to stop bringing food and posted a sign informing patrons the food bank is closed.

According to a Facebook post from the Pan-African Connection on Friday, The People's Fridge was set to reopen Saturday morning, and organizers asked people to not donate cooked foods and provided a list of preferred items. On the post, it says donations are allowed 24/7. Among the items listed for donation suggestions were:

Rice

Dry beans

Uncut fruits/veggies

Granola

Nuts

Cereal

Oats

Peanut Butter

Honey

Pancake mix

Milk

Spices and flour

Canned items

Bread

Butter

Raw shell eggs