South Asian group raising awareness about domestic violence in community as Diwali celebrations begin

Many of the women are at a loss to get help because, Chetna says, many of the women are new to the country and are not able to access the necessities.

PLANO, Texas — October is domestic violence awareness month. And, on the heels of Diwali, a local South Asian organization, Chetna, is raising awareness by going to places out of the ordinary, like grocery stores.

They’re educating women about what domestic violence is, and how they can get help.

They’re bringing awareness as Diwali celebrations are in full swing across India and North Texas.

“Diwali I feel is so symbolic,” said Anu Basu Agrawal, the co-founder of Chetna. It’s an organization where these women are helping the victims.

Diwali symbolic where thousands of families will be getting together throughout the week for the festival of lights.

“It takes you from darkness to light, from ignorance to knowledge, “ said Basu as she described Diwali.

Part of that darkness is bringing awareness about domestic violence in the South Asian community across DFW.

They teamed up with India Bazaar grocery stores, by displaying on shopping bags of how to get help.

“Our company India Bazaar, a women-oriented company. There are 80% of women working here,” said Anand Pabari, the owner of India Bazaar. It’s a grocery store chain that located throughout Collin County and the DFW area.

“In a very silent subtle way, we sort of just have our help line,” said Basu, as she was talking about the shopping bags that have their organization printed on them.

Women who have called the Chetna helpline have described very graphic calls, where many of them can’t be repeated.

“They’re being abused, they’re scared, they don’t know where to go,” said Suroma Sinha, the program coordinator for Chetna.

“They’re not able to go out and work, or not driving, basic things,” said Sinha. She says many of them can’t even get to a police station.

Chetna employees usually approach women at large organizations, like festivals in the pavilion.

They start the conversation by asking, "how are you doing, how are things at home?" and letting them know there is help out there -- and that they’re not alone.

“We tell them how important it is to be happy, and at peace with themselves,” said Sushma Malhotra, the director of client services, Chetna.