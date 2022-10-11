City of Dallas launches new domestic violence dashboard in hopes to track and address more cases

“For too long, domestic violence crimes have existed in the shadows, yet these crimes make up 15% of all violent criminal acts,” said Jennifer Staubach Gates.

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is launching a new domestic violence dashboard in effort to increase community awareness and real-time reporting from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and local shelters.

In 2020, Mayor Eric Johnson established the Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Advisory Council who, along with city staff, the Dallas Police Department and community partners, worked to develop the new interactive domestic violence dashboard.

“The Mayor’s Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Advisory Council is motivated by our belief that everyone in our city deserves to feel safe in their community and in their own home,” Mayor Johnson said. “This coalition of government agency partners, nonprofit service providers, and private-sector advocates have worked hard to address the devastation caused by domestic violence.”

The dashboard was published Tuesday at the request of the advisory council. The data will be collected and refreshed daily by the Dallas Police Department, according to the city.

The elements of the dashboard include:

Crimes by month

Crime map

Victim age

Victim gender

Victim ethnicity

“This data can help our decisionmakers and the public measure and track domestic violence in our neighborhoods so that we can improve and refine our strategies to end this crime,” said Johnson.

The advisory council also expressed thanks to the incredible work of nonprofit organizations, network of police, prosecutors and staff who are on the front lines supporting and advocating for domestic violence survivors and working to educate communities in hopes to end the cycle of domestic violence.