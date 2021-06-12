Adoption fees waived or reduced as some animal shelters reach capacity in North Texas

Shelters in Dallas, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie are in need of people who are willing to adopt or foster.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Many pets in North Texas are awaiting their "furever" homes as shelters are at capacity or near it. Some animal shelters are waiving adoption fees or are reducing fees.

Humane Society of North Texas

HSNT says they are at capacity at all adoption centers.

HSNT has a special through Sunday, June 13 where all adult dogs over 35 pounds are free to adopt at any HSNT adoption center.

More information and available pets: https://www.hsnt.org/

Dallas Animal Services

Pets are free to adopt at Dallas Animal Services.

DAS is now offering in-person adoptions at the main shelter at 1818 North Westmoreland Road) daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information and available pets: https://www.bedallas90.org/home/pets/

Can’t commit to adopting but still want to help? Become a foster and take in a pet temporarily. Learn more about fostering with DAS here.

Grand Prairie Animal Services

Adoption fees are waived at Grand Prairie Animal Services through June 30, meaning all adoptions are free. Walk-ins are welcome.

More information and available pets: https://www.gptx.org/city-government/city-departments/animal-services/adoptable-pets

SPCA of Texas - Dallas

The SPCA is full and can use help. Adoption fees for dogs and cats that are over 6 months old are $25 at the Dallas and Ellis locations. Adoptions are by appointment.

"Our shelters are FULL and we need new fosters, especially for dogs!" SPCA tweeted.

More information and available pets: https://spcafindapet.com/

Become a foster to help a pet temporarily: https://www.spca.org/foster

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control was recently at capacity, as WFAA reported.

Dogs are $49 to adopt and cats are $25 to adopt.

More information and available pets: https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/code-compliance/animals