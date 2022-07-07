New Aquaman ride at Six Flags Over Texas still yet to surface due to supply chain, labor issues

The ride, which has been hyped by Six Flags Over Texas since 2019, is now slated for a Spring 2023 opening.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Those excited to dive into the new Aquaman ride at Six Flags Over Texas will have to wait longer as the ride has been delayed yet again to a Spring 2023 opening.

Sharon Parker, Six Flags Over Texas park president, said the delay was due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, a problem plaguing industries across the country.

“Our guests have been eagerly anticipating the opening of AQUAMAN: Power Wave here at Six Flags Over Texas, the park’s 15th coaster,” said Parker in an emailed statement. “The construction process has faced unprecedented delays, much like other projects around the world, due to supply chain and labor issues. We understand that the delay is a disappointment for our guests and we appreciate their continued patience. We are able to confirm that AQUAMAN: Power Wave will open in spring 2023.”

Aquaman: Power Wave is a steel launch shuttle roller coaster themed after the titular DC superhero who rules over the underwater city of Atlantis. The ride was first announced in August 2019 and set for a 2020 opening before the COVID-19 pandemic caused its initial delay.

This ride is replacing the former Aquaman Splashdown ride near the park entrance. It will feature two 20-passenger boats and a turntable station to allow for one boat to be filled while another is going through the ride, making the line move faster.