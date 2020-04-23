Single-engine plane crashes in field near Mesquite airport

A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Dallas County officials said.

One person was injured in a plane crash Thursday afternoon in Mesquite, officials said.

A single-engine Pilatus PC-12 crashed around 3:35 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Lawson and Scyene roads, according to aviation and Dallas County officials. The crash was near the Mesquite Metro Airport.

Mesquite first responders transported a man found at the scene to the hospital. He was in stable condition and appeared to be the only person on the plane, according to Raul Reyna, spokesman for the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The plane departed at 3:20 p.m. from DFW Airport, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

"The pilot reported a loss of engine power to air traffic controllers" shortly before the crash, Lunsford said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.