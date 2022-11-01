SILVER ALERT: Man missing from Grand Prairie since Monday morning

Police say Santiago Guajardo was seen on Dorris Drive at about 1 a.m.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A SILVER ALERT is now active to help find a man that went missing in Grand Prairie the morning of Halloween.

Police say 80-year-old Santiago Guajardo was last seen walking in the 100 block of Dorris Drive, close to Highway 303 and Third Street. Texas DPS said he was walking at about 1 a.m. on Monday.

Guajardo was wearing the black U.S. Army Veterans baseball cap seen in this photo along with blue jeans. There's no information on what shirt he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Guajardo's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Grand Prairie Police Department at at 972-237-8700.

