Fort Worth city leaders give Forest Park train an ultimatum: reopen or lose your contact

The Forest Park Miniature Railroad, a family attraction near the Fort Worth Zoo, has been closed since March 2022.

FORT WORTH, Texas — For more than 60 years, the Forest Park Miniature Train has been an iconic attraction near the Fort Worth Zoo.

Now, overgrown grass surrounds its railroad tracks and the old train sits idle. It hasn’t been running since March 2022.

The city of Fort Worth Worth is trying to change that.

Fort Worth’s Interim Director of Parks and Recreation Dave Lewis told WFAA the city has sent a notice to the train’s operator, which is a family-owned business.

The city is giving Forest Park Rides Inc. 60 days to begin running the train again or else the company will lose its contract with the city.

“It is something that the citizens are very passionate about,” Lewis said. “They have great memories of riding when they were younger.”

The train, which runs on a five-mile loop along the Trinity River and through wooded areas of Forest Park and Trinity Park, may be in need of some repairs, Lewis said.

“We’ve worked with them to try to get the train back running, and it became time to abide by the contract,” Lewis said.

In a Facebook post, the train’s operator said the long closure is due to the owner undergoing surgery. Lewis told WFAA the city has a good, long-standing relationship with the train's operator.

“He [the owner] is very receptive to all the communication with him, we have no indication from him that it won’t be able to operate,” Lewis said. “We’re very hopeful within 60 days, it’ll be operational again.”