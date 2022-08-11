Reports of shots fired inside of Dallas County Medical Examiner's office, officials say

The shooting took place at the facility located at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway.

DALLAS — A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on reports of shots fired, officials said.

The shooting took place at the facility, which is located at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of downtown Dallas.

Officials said there were reports of a shooting inside the facility, but it was unclear how many people were involved.

Staff was being evacuated Tuesday evening.

No other details were released. Check back for updates.