Shooting at nearby Dollar General puts two Everman ISD schools on lockdown

Police say the shooting scene is still active as they look for anyone involved.

EVERMAN, Texas — Two Everman ISD schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a shooting at a nearby Dollar General, the school district said.

The district said the incident put Everman High School and Everman Academy High School on lockdown and that there would be a controlled release of students.

Both schools are within a mile of the Dollar General.

Police in Everman say the shooting happened in the store parking lot in the 1900 block of Everman Parkway.

According to police, the scene is still "very active" as they look for anyone involved in the incident. Further details were not immediately released.