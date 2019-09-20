FRIDAY MORNING

Scattered showers and storms will be around this morning mainly from the DFW area to the north and east. Highest coverage of rain this morning will be across eastern to northeast Texas.

While not everyone will see rain this morning, clouds and drizzle will be around for most. Take it slow and give yourself extra time on the morning commute.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Spotty showers and storms will linger, but generally, decrease in coverage becoming more isolated. If you find yourself underneath one, brief heavy rain possible along with some gusty winds.

It's possible some areas see sunshine this afternoon into this evening. Best chances will be from the DFW area to the west and southwest. Areas that see sun today will see highs in the 90s. On the other hand, areas that see clouds throughout the day will see highs only in the 80s.

FRIDAY EVENING

Showers and storms will continue to come to an end or move out of North Texas. Besides a very isolated shower or storm, most places will be dry this evening. Friday football games or evening plans are looking good for most of you!

THIS WEEKEND

Partly sunny skies, breezy winds, and above normal temps will be the forecast for most of the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the low 90s.

The only chance for showers or storms comes Sunday late afternoon and evening when a little rain could move into northern or northwestern North Texas. Most of the area including the DFW area will be dry.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered (50%) showers and storms. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 90.

TONIGHT: Rain comes to an end. Partly cloudy. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 74.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Winds: S 10-20. High: 91.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 75.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very isolated PM/evening shower or storm (10%). Winds: S 10-15. High: 92.

