Suspect shoots officer through police vehicle window with shotgun, 2nd officer returns fire

Sachse police said two officers were on a call at a Medpost Urgent Care when someone walked up to the driver's side of the patrol vehicle and shot into the window.

SACHSE, Texas — A man is accused of firing a shotgun through a police vehicle at two Sachse police officers who were treated and later released from the hospital, officials said.

The Sachse Police Department said two of its officers were shot at while on a service call to a Medpost Urgent Care, located at 7760 State Highway 78.

Police said the incident happened around midnight, when officers were completing a call for service. Someone walked up to the driver side of the police vehicle and fired a shotgun through the window of the police vehicle, striking the officer sitting in the driver's seat in the head.

The second officer sitting in the passenger seat returned fire and struck the person, police said.

Both officers and the person who fired the shotgun into the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The officers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

The person who allegedly fired the shotgun into the police vehicle was undergoing surgery Friday morning.

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting, according to Sachse police.

More information about the shooting was not released.