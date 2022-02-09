Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police in Rockwall, officials say

ROCKWALL, Texas — Police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a home in Rockwall on Thursday night, officials said.
The incident unfolded over the span of about an hour and a half and also involved Fort Worth and Dallas police.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Fort Worth police had asked Rockwall police to conduct a welfare check at a home in Rockwall. Fort Worth police then updated Rockwall police to say the person involved in the welfare check was possibly involved in a kidnapping.
At around 7:30 p.m., Dallas police also got in touch with Rockwall police about a reported stabbing in Dallas involving the kidnapping of a woman and two children.
The suspect in the Dallas incident was the same suspect Fort Worth police identified.
Rockwall officers found the suspect outside of a residence near Rockwall Parkway and Summerhill Drive around 8:20 p.m. When they tried to get in contact with him, the suspect "exchanged gunfire with the officers," police said.
The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died.
The alleged kidnapping victims were found at a home in a nearby city. No injuries were reported.
The suspect's name has not been released.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, which is typical for shootings involving police.
More information about the incident was not immediately available Friday morning.