Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police in Rockwall, officials say

ROCKWALL, Texas — Police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a home in Rockwall on Thursday night, officials said.

The incident unfolded over the span of about an hour and a half and also involved Fort Worth and Dallas police.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Fort Worth police had asked Rockwall police to conduct a welfare check at a home in Rockwall. Fort Worth police then updated Rockwall police to say the person involved in the welfare check was possibly involved in a kidnapping.

At around 7:30 p.m., Dallas police also got in touch with Rockwall police about a reported stabbing in Dallas involving the kidnapping of a woman and two children.

The suspect in the Dallas incident was the same suspect Fort Worth police identified.

Rockwall officers found the suspect outside of a residence near Rockwall Parkway and Summerhill Drive around 8:20 p.m. When they tried to get in contact with him, the suspect "exchanged gunfire with the officers," police said.

The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died.

The alleged kidnapping victims were found at a home in a nearby city. No injuries were reported.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, which is typical for shootings involving police.