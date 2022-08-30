Escaped East Texas inmate still on the run from officials

Charles Spraberry is 'armed and dangerous,' and is wanted for multiple felonies.

LINDEN, Texas — An armed and dangerous inmate is still on the run this afternoon according to Cass County officials.

Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said Charles Spraberry escaped the detention center yesterday evening, wearing white boxer shorts and a white t-shirt.

"He is a dangerous individual," is how Ransom described the escaped inmate.

"He was in jail for multiple felonies including sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, and kidnapping. He is a person of interest for a dual homicide that is currently on going and under investigation," Ransom said.

Last night at 7:45 p.m., Spraberry used a makeshift knife he had made to escape the detention center.

"[He] was able to assault a jailer and tangle with him and get his keys away from him to get to the door and run [out] the doors," Ransom said.

Once Spraberry escaped, the local, regional, state, and federal law enforcement were all at the detention center assisting in the search.

"Whether it’s technology, communications or man-power, dogs whatever it take to get this individual to justice," Ransom said.

It’s still unclear to officials as to where he could be headed. Ransom mentioned that he is the area but are confident he will be caught.

"The felony escape warrant by the U.S Marshall service have been issued so he will have more to answer for," Ransom said.

As per that guard that was injured, he was taken to local hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover. Officials recommend everyone in the area to lock your car, household doors, and to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.