Escaped East Texas jail inmate accused of murder arrested in Louisiana after chase with law enforcement

CASS COUNTY, Texas — An inmate charged with murder who escaped from an East Texas jail Monday has been captured in Louisiana, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said Wednesday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, was taken into custody following a short car chase on LA 169, south of Moringsport, around 8 a.m. A woman, who was in the vehicle with Spraberry, was also arrested.

Both are being booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and further charges are pending, according to the CPSO.

"Thank you to all law enforcement, first responders, and citizens who played a part in this manhunt," Ransom said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Spraberry broke out of the Cass County Jail using a homemade knife around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office said he jumped a jailer and made his way into the booking area in front of the jail. Police say he then forced another jailer to open the door to the outside.

He then ran outside the jail.

The Texarkana Gazette reported Spraberry is accused of killing two people whose charred remains were found March 13 in Cass County. He was later arrested in DeRidder, Louisiana.