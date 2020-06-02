ROWLETT, Texas — The details of Kathie Truitt’s first novel are so bizarre, you’d think she made it up.

"If I have ever had a plot, this is it," she said.

"False Victim" follows a family that befriends a neighbor who becomes a stalker, with enough drama to fill a TV movie. Turns out Lifetime network felt the same, and made Truitt a deal.

"The Neighbor in the Window" premieres Saturday night on Lifetime. But it’s not some far-fetched story. Truitt said this happened to her with a neighbor that haunted her family's lives in the early 2000s on the East Coast.

"It started off by her just looking out the window, down the hill, into our house every single day," Truitt said. "She started wearing the same kind of clothes like I wore, had a haircut like I had."

The harassment only got worse, but to hear the rest you’ll have to read the book or watch the movie. Truitt traveled from her Rowlett home to Vancouver to be on set.

She raved about the actors, including star and "The Sopranos" alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Truitt said that Lifetime took a few liberties, but on the whole, stayed true to her story.

"At this point, their check is in my bank and so I really don’t care!" laughed Truitt. "That’s the way you have to look at it!"

Still she is grateful for every reader, viewer and the big opportunity to show what she survived.

"I feel like this movie lets me have the last word and is an added blessing," Truitt said.

