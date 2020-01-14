CORSICANA, Texas — If you didn't know about Navarro College's cheer team, you better get familiar, because the whole world is learning their names.

On a Wednesday night in Corsicana, we caught up with the cheerleaders ahead of a basketball game. As they flipped and pumped up the crowd inside the gym, they were becoming Netflix's newest stars outside of it.

"Cheer" is a Netflix show made up of six hour-long, documentary-style episodes that dropped last week, capturing the 2019 season of Navarro College's cheer team, lead by head coach Monica Aldama.

"I've watched it four times," she said. "I got to preview it early, but I get emotional every time."

The film crew follows Aldama and her staff as they run the team through grueling practices to prepare to compete.

But why did producers choose this team at this school in this small town? Navarro Cheer has won 14 national championships in the last 20 years. The show follows their route to last year's competition and the lives behind the smiling faces in that pyramid. We asked flyer Morgan Simianer and stunter Jerry Harris what it feels like to be trending on Netflix.

"It's insane, like, it hasn't hit me yet, it hasn't processed yet," Simainer said.

Both team members get very personal in the series. Simianer's story deals with living in poverty. Harris shares the loss of his mother, but they describe cheer as their north star through it all.

"My ideal viewer is a kid probably around 12, 13, 14 years old," said Harris. "And I hope that if they're struggling at this time, they use my story as motivation to keep them going through."

In less than a week of streaming, "Cheer" has developed a following and it's had some great reviews. And now, the world knows the hard work put in at the gym at a small school in North Texas.

