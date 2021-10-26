Residents evacuated from downtown Fort Worth as crews work to repair gas line leak, fire officials say

Around 3 p.m., Atmos Energy says a construction was working near the intersection of West 5th and Taylor Street and a natural gas pipeline was damaged.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hundreds of downtown Fort Worth residents have been evacuated from the area due to a gas line leak that occurred Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Around 3 p.m., Atmos Energy says a construction was working near the intersection of West 5th and Taylor Street and a natural gas pipeline was damaged.

As a precaution, residents and businesses in the area were evacuated, and traffic was rerouted.

Around 7:40 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said the leak had stopped but Atmos Energy technicians are still on scene due to a high-level gas in the 500 Taylor Street building.

The fire department said gas has been turned off to a large part of downtown and residents are “still not being allowed back at this time for their safety.”