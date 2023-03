The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Swift Elementary School at 1101 S. Fielder Road.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A student is being rescued after falling into a storm drain at an elementary school Friday afternoon, according to Arlington Independent School District officials.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Swift Elementary School at 1101 S. Fielder Road in Arlington, officials said.

Arlington firefighters are working to free the student.