Love a good deal? New store offering bargains on brand names opening in Hurst

HURST, Texas — Quicklotz Liquidations, a store that sells brand name items at a discounted price, will open at North East Mall in Hurst on July 31, according to a store spokesperson.

Quicklotz, which moved into the old Nordstrom location at the mall, sells items customers have returned – think Amazon and Walmart – as well as a company’s liquidations or items they’ve decided to pull off the shelf.

“You get stores that have new lines that come in and they’ve got a remnant set of inventory and they want to liquidate that at some profit if they can. And so we become the solution for them,” explained Quicklotz spokesperson Butch Maltby.

You’ll recognize a lot of the brands –like Gucci, DEWALT on the tool side, Samsung refrigerators, Graco baby items, and high-end clothes and cosmetics.

“You are going to find 60-90% off, sometimes more, on these items,” Maltby said.

Shoppers will notice many of the items sitting on shelves, just like a regular store. But many more items will be sitting in large bins, waiting for shoppers to sift through them.

“We believe that every person, no matter their age, loves the treasure hunt,” Maltby said. “This is going to be a recreational shopping experience for them.”

On certain days of the week, every single item in the bin costs a flat price. For example, on Fridays, any item sitting in one of the bins costs $7.

Quicklotz bin prices per day:

Friday: $7

Saturday: $6

Sunday: $5

Monday: $4

Tuesday: $3

Wednesday: $2

Thursday: $2 (11 to 3 p.m.)

For those who prefer to shop online, Quicklotz has a division called Ubiduwin - “you bid, you win” - which is a flash auction.

“It’s an online, flash auction," Maltby explained. "Two-minute auctions. Five-dollar entry bids. Fast-paced bidding on high end items.”

The new Quicklotz store is located at 1101 Melbourne Rd., Suite 4000 in Hurst, Texas and will open on July 31, according to Maltby.