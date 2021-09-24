At football game, Prosper HS gives tribute to cheerleader who suffered spinal injury this week

Makayla Noble has a "very slim" chance of walking again, according to her mother.

PROSPER, Texas — Tributes poured in Friday night for a Prosper High School cheerleader who suffered a severe spinal injury this week.

Makayla Noble, 16, remains in the hospital with a "very slim" chance of walking again, according to her mother.

Her mother, Jenn, said on Facebook that the 16-year-old was injured in a "tumbling accident" Monday night.

Her family is praying for a miracle. And Friday night's football game made it clear the family has the community on their side.

Fans at the football game against Little Elm were asked to wear purple in honor of Makayla, as it's her favorite color.

The cheer team and many supporters wore "Mak's Warriors" shirts, as well. Posters could also be seen throughout as signs of support.

A moment of silence was held before the start of the game.

The Prosper community has stepped up to help Makayla's family by raising $50,000 for medical expenses. The community on the Little Elm side also donated a $1,900 check to help, too.

Prosper ISD released a statement earlier this week in support of Makayla.