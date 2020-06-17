Pride flag will be flown at Dallas City Hall Plaza in celebration of Pride Month

City council members passed the resolution during a special called meeting Wednesday. The flag will also be flown during Pride Month each year.

A new flag will be on display at Dallas City Hall Plaza in celebration of Pride Month.

Wednesday morning, city council members passed a resolution that directs the city manager to fly the Pride flag for the rest of June.

The Pride flag will also be flown in every future month of June.

Before the vote, council members shared what the flag means to them and said the colors on the flag encompass everyone in the city.

"The City Council believes it is important to communicate its support for diversity, inclusivity, equality, and respect in our city during pride month," members said in a written statement.

In addition to the Pride flag being flown at City Hall Plaza, a virtual Pride celebration is scheduled for next month.

Annual Dallas Pride festivities, normally take place at Fair Park but instead will be virtual this year because of safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's virtual celebration will be on July 25 and 26.

"Pride is not just about one event; it’s about celebrating a spirit of community that no virus can destroy. It’s an exciting prospect to reach an even bigger audience virtually and to bring our message to the living rooms of supporters across the D-FW Metroplex and beyond in an inclusive way," Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride said.