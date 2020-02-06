After chaotic night in Arlington, clergy members gather to pray outside police headquarters

"We need all citizens to denounce that type of behavior and remind folks that we're not going to let people come out here and tear up our city," said Lt. Chris Cook.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police, residents and members of the clergy gathered outside Arlington police headquarters Tuesday to pray for peace and an end to the kind of chaos that filled Arlington streets on Monday night.

"We pray now that your spirit of wisdom, your spirit of peace and understanding will prevail not only in our city but through our nation," members of the Arlington Clergy and Police Partnership prayed at the noon gathering on the east side of the police station, offering prayers for officers, protesters, and the family of George Floyd.

"I ask that you help us find peace in the midst of all this chaos," they prayed.

Because there was chaos Monday night in Arlington.

Arlington Police Department officials say the planned demonstration was initially calm, with officers providing escort around the Arlington Highlands and south retail corridor.

But a few hours later members of that group relocated to Arlington City Hall, threw objects at patrol cars and officers, removed and burned several American flags that had been placed at police headquarters, and then continued to the Walmart on W. Randol Mill Road where some began to smash windows and steal items from the store..

Four people were arrested immediately but detectives are studying surveillance video to identify more.

Keniya Garrett, of Arlington, faces charges of burglary of a building, engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Danecia Harris, of Fort Worth, faces charges of burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

D'Anthony Reed, of Grand Prairie, faces charges of a burglary of building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Breopthilus Williams, of Fort Worth, faces charges of burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Other destruction





Police say the Arlington Jewelry Exchange located at 4621 S. Cooper St. was targeted next. The Jared's Jewelry store located at 3951 S. Cooper St. had an attempted burglary after suspects broke the front door glass.





Police were also called to the Walmart at 4801 S. Cooper St. after employees reported seven people breaking into the store, attempting to steal clothing and televisions.

The Which Wich sandwich shop on Chaney Drive was damaged when protesters threw patio chairs through the doors and windows. The First Cash Pawn located at 2916 S. Cooper St. was also broken into by multiple suspects who took various items and electronics.

Officers arrested Cayson Truly, of Duncanville, on charges of burglary of a building, evading arrest and failure to identify a fugitive. Jason Simpson, of Arlington, was taken into custody on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants after leaving the area of the First Cash Pawn Shop burglary.

"We need all citizens to denounce that type of behavior and remind folks that we're not going to let people come out here and tear up our city," said Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook.

"What we saw last night which started as a peaceful assembly quickly turned violent after some people started defacing law enforcement property, damaging private businesses and burglarizing retail stores," said Interim Police Chief Jaime Ayala. "We will continue to support peaceful protests and people exercising their First Amendment rights. We will not tolerate those individuals who plan to come to Arlington and detract from the overall message of criminal justice reform by engaging in criminal actions targeting our residents, officers and businesses."

As the prayer service ended midday on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye asked for a moment of silence for George Floyd, the man whose death has fueled nationwide protests.

And, in agreeing that the Minnesota officers should be arrested and charged for Floyd's death, Kolbye said he is willing to march with protesters, if they are peaceful.

"I want to listen to your frustrations, your anger," Kolby said. "We want to hear your voice. But we want to hear it peacefully."

Meanwhile, detectives are using surveillance footage from the damaged and burglarized stores to search for additional suspects.

A tip line has been set up to report criminal activity. Anyone with information related to last night's criminal offenses are asked to contact Arlington police at 817-575-8823. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.