'We had big dreams': Popular Dallas bakery 'Kookie Haven' announces plans to close

The small, Black-owned bakery found a home along the Jefferson Boulevard. The owners say inflation, supply challenges are among issues forcing them to close.

DALLAS — A popular family-owned bakery in Oak Cliff is planning to permanently close its doors.

The owners of Kookie Haven announced on social media its last day in business will be Saturday, July 9.

Kookie Haven has become a hot spot along Dallas’ Jefferson Boulevard business district. Customers describe it as a home for delicious desserts.

“To me, when you eat our product, it reminds you of home. It reminds you of your grandma,” said Darla McCuen.

McCuen and her sister, Nita Briggs, are co-owners of Kookie Haven. The women brought the small, family-owned bakery from Mesquite to Oak Cliff five years ago. They had big dreams in sight.

“When we came, we were so excited, because we felt we had finally found the right spot,” said McCuen.

The bakery quickly generated positive buzz and a large following. The staff specialized in whipping up unique desserts like square-shaped cakes in a variety of flavors, an assortment of cookies, and Kookie Haven’s signature 'Stuffers.'

“Everything is made from scratch. And we don’t skimp on our ingredients,” Briggs said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic came. It hit many small businesses, including the Black-owned bakery. The owners said that challenge, coupled with current inflation, made things tough.

"We had big dreams and goals, you know. It’s hard. It was really hard,” Briggs said, as she fought back tears.

This week, Briggs and McCuen announced on social media Kookie Haven is permanently closing its doors Saturday. The women said inflation, expenses and supply challenges are just too much.

“We were spending about $50 for a gallon of extract. Well, when they shut down we had to go find it, and we would pay $384 for the same amount,” explained Briggs.

Kookie Haven’s closing is also devastating for many customers who enjoy the desserts.

“These ladies work really hard and they’re very professional. Very professional and customer oriented. They make you feel special when you walk in the door,” one longtime customer shared.

The family said it sacrificed a lot to bring their small bakery to life. As they prepare to bake their last batches, the team said it’s grateful to every customer who gave them and their sweet treats a chance.

“Nita said that when we first started here, that if we didn’t do Kookie Haven we’d do the world a disservice. That’s a little saddening, because the world didn’t get a chance to know us. That’s the part that’s sad to me. Is that they didn’t get a chance to know who we really are,” McCuen tearfully shared.