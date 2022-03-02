Portillo's brings Beef Bus tour to DFW, ahead of grand opening in the fall

Portillo’s Beef Bus will tour North Texas from July 11-23.

DALLAS — Chicago-based Portillo’s (Nasdaq: PTLO) is bringing a traveling Beef Bus to North Texas, the company announced in a news release this week.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Portillo’s Beef Bus will tour North Texas from July 11-23, beginning at the future site of the Portillo’s Restaurant in The Colony and making stops at AT&T Stadium, Klyde Warren Park, Denton Brewing Company, and more.

The 32-foot Beef Bus will offer North Texas residents a taste of Portillo’s Chicago-style street food ahead of its first restaurant opening at Grandscape in The Colony this fall.

Here are the tour dates and locations:

July 11 — The Colony across from the future site of Portillo’s Restaurant at Grandscape

July 15-17 — Arlington, AT&T Stadium at Summer Truckin Nationals

July 19 — Dallas at Klyde Warren Park

July 21 — The Colony at “Christmas in July” at Grandscape

July 22 — The Colony at Truck Yard

July 23 — Denton at Denton Brewing Company

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salad, cheese fries, homemade chocolate cake, and chocolate cake shake.

The company said The Colony location would feature a garage-style themed interior with a local Texas twist. The interior will feature a vintage Toyota vehicle (for the nearby Toyota Motor North America headquarters) and a mural that pays homage to Texas. The 7,900 square-foot restaurant can hold more than 180 guests, as well as exterior seating for more than 80 additional guests on two air-conditioned patios.