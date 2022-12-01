Plans unveiled for first public skatepark in Dallas

Construction of the park is expected to begin next year.

DALLAS — Dallas is getting closer to having its first-ever public skatepark, as renderings of the planned park were shown to the public Thursday evening.

The skate park, which is planned to be located at Bachman Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway, will make up a total of 45,600 square feet and feature numerous different sections for skaters of all levels.

Team Pain Skateparks is designing the skate park and have designed more than 200 skate parks over the past 30 years.

"We designed the area to be really long so it captures a lot of tricks that can be performed back-to-back," Team Pain Skateparks President Tim Payne said.

The park includes a street area, a plaza, a bowl, a flow bowl and a snake run. There is also seating for more than 100 people with shade structures and tables, as well as water fountains with bottle fillers, restrooms, bike racks and trash cans.

"What's really nice is the whole skate park has got natural shade around the whole north end and the west end of the park provided by the trees," Payne said.

Construction of the park is expected to begin next year, Payne said, but there isn't a clear timetable for when the park will open yet. That will be determined once the project is put out to bid after it's approved by the city.

"It's with high hopes that the community in Dallas makes the Bachman Lake Park a historical destination that's recognized throughout the world," Payne said.

Bachman Lake Park has a history of skating dating back to the '80s, when there was a nationally-known ramp known as the "clown ramp" popular with skaters.