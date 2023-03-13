Plano City Council to address short-term rental issues; members say all options on the table

"Our biggest concern is that it breaks the fabric of the neighborhood. It displaces a neighbor with a transient," said Bill France.

PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano could be the next North Texas city to adopt an ordinance governing short-term rentals.

On Monday night, the city council had substantive discussions with city attorneys on what avenues can be taken legally to limit short-term rentals. Short-term rentals can be purchased over apps and sites, like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Around a dozen residents chimed in during public comment to say short-term-rentals (STRs) are a "safety and security issue."

"They're owned by investors who are buying a building, they are not our neighbors," Bill France, of the Plano Texas Neighborhood Coalition, said. "We are now importing crime by having these pop up hotels," he said.

France told WFAA that STRs have routinely become a nuisance and a source of crime, noise and trash.

Plano did confirm to WFAA that recent events involving a brothel and shootings did occur at short-term rentals. Residents who live near those homes spoke Monday.

"I don't sleep, I'm fearful, and I'm anxious. My daughter asks me daily are the bad guys coming back," said one resident, who lives near where one shooting occurred.

Monday, Plano City Council talked about a possible ordinance. Several city councilmembers pressed for immediate action to ban any new STRs in the community. City staff met with the city of Arlington, which has implemented an ordinance based on specific zoning. It appears councilmembers are agreeable on that course of action.

Mayor Munns called this a "continual journey" that requires a little more data collection, legal considerations and study.

"There was no regard for those of us who make this our home," said another resident.

The city attorney addressed legal hurdles with an ordinance. The attorney says an outright ban would be unconstitutional and the city cannot make special rules just for short-term rentals. But there are options to limit them through special zoning.

"What else needs to happen before we implement these common sense rules?" asked France.