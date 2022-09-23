x
Crime

Dallas police bust sex trafficking ring at Plano home

Police said they first received information of the ring in July. Their investigation led detectives to a home in Plano.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

PLANO, Texas — Dallas police have arrested two people in connection to a sex trafficking ring being run out of a short-term rental home in Plano. 

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said it first received information of the ring in July, which led the detectives to a home located in the 2900 block of Las Palmas Lane in Plano. The investigation led to special investigations detectives executing a search warrant on Sept. 22 with assistance from the Plano Police Department

Police determined during the operation the home was a short-term rental being utilized for a sex trafficking ring, and detectives arrested Brandy Cliff, 41, for aggravated promotion of prostitution, and Madison Hatcher, 22, on a warrant for assault out of Hays County.

DPD said several other people at the home were also questioned and released. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

