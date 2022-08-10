x
Crews responding to fatal house fire in Plano, officials say

Officials said the fire happened at approximately 1:19 p.m. in the back of a home, which is located at 1924 Gardengrove Ct.
PLANO, Texas — Fire crews have reported a fatality at a house fire in Plano.

The fire, which happened at 1924 Gardengrove Ct., near Custer Road and West 15th Street, was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday and burned in the back of the home, fire officials said. 

 The home's gas and power were shut off, and crews had a perimeter set up.

WFAA has sent crews and a helicopter to gather footage and information from the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

