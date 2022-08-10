Crews responding to fatal house fire in Plano, officials say

PLANO, Texas — Fire crews have reported a fatality at a house fire in Plano.
The fire, which happened at 1924 Gardengrove Ct., near Custer Road and West 15th Street, was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday and burned in the back of the home, fire officials said.
The home's gas and power were shut off, and crews had a perimeter set up.
WFAA has sent crews and a helicopter to gather footage and information from the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
