Victim identified in deadly Plano crash

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that had a green light to continue driving.

PLANO, Texas — A 73-year-old man died in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Plano on Monday morning, police said.

Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Preston Road and Lorimar Drive at 6:51 a.m.

Investigators said a vehicle was driving south on Preston when a pedestrian was hit on the roadway.

The department identified the deceased victim as Joseph Orchowski from Plano.

Investigators believe the vehicle had the green light to continue driving and that the pedestrian was walking outside of the marked crosswalk. According to police, the driver tried to avoid the pedestrian and speed was not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The department said the driver has not been charged for the accident.