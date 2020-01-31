PLANO, Texas — A member of Plano Fire-Rescue has died, the department confirmed Friday.

According to department officials, Phillipe Casey Talley, 46, was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m. Friday at a hospital in McKinney. He died from natural causes.

Talley was a firefighter and paramedic with the department since June 2007.

Officials say on Jan. 8, a relative found Talley unconscious and unresponsive at his Farmersville home. That same day he was transported to the hospital and has remained in ICU since then.

Talley died with his family and fire department personnel by his side. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Funeral services have not been announced at this time.

