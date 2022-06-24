Pilot Point mayor resigns after arrest on charge of soliciting a child

The former mayor was charged with soliciting a minor under the age of 14.

PILOT POINT, Texas — Pilot Point Mayor Matthew McIlravy resigned from office Thursday after he was charged with soliciting a child days ago by Dallas police.

The resignation letter was brief and to the point.

"To the Pilot Point City Council and City Manager, I am resigning as mayor of Pilot Point effective immediately," McIlravy wrote in a letter.

McIlravy was just elected to the position in May.

McIlravy was arrested by the DPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and had assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Collin County District Attorney's Office, the DPD Drone Unit and North Central CRT.

This arrest culminated in a five-month-long investigation by the DPD's ICAC Unit, police added, which is the lead agency of the North Texas ICAC Task Force.

Police said the investigation, which is ongoing, showed other communications with minors who haven't been identified.

Pilot Point City Manager Britt Lusk released a statement Tuesday night stating McIlravy was arrested Tuesday morning while at City Hall and said the city had no further information or comment, referring any questions to DPD.