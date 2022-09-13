Person claiming to be parent tried to enter Keller ISD elementary school, officials say

The person was unarmed and was arrested for trespassing, according to the district.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An adult claiming to be the parent of a student tried to enter a Keller ISD elementary school on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The district said the incident happened at Caprock Elementary School as students were arriving in the morning.

According to the district, staff members stopped the person as they were entering the school's entry vestibule. The person was questioned and then escorted off the campus, the district said.

Fort Worth police responded to investigate and took the person into custody for trespassing, the district said. The person was unarmed, according to the district.

"I want to first commend the work of our staff for keeping our campus secure," Caprock Elementary Principal Amy Erb said in a letter to parents. "Keller ISD has security practices in place on every campus for situations such as this, and our staff did an exceptional job following these procedures and ensuring our campus is safe."