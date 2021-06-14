Paul Quinn College celebrates campus transformation with community tours, open house

Paul Quinn College is inviting the community to visit its first new building in 40 years, and learn more about the HBCU's programs during a community event June 15.

DALLAS — The community is noticing signs of significant change around the Paul Quinn College campus.

New buildings, fresh amenities, expanded academic programs, and new partnerships are among the current transformations happening at the southern Dallas-based HBCU.

“We had a plan. The plan was to bring people back to a completely transformed experience,” said President Michael Sorrell during a mini-tour around Paul Quinn College on Monday.

Administrators at the college are highlighting some of the resources, amenities, and programs located at Paul Quinn College. There is a new walking trail looping the campus, and its former football field is now the "We Over Me" farm. Seating and an amphitheater is also being added as a amenity on the grounds.

Steps away, the Trammel Crow Living and Learning Center is the school’s first new building in more than 40 years. The loft-style residence hall will become a home-away-from-home for students attending one of the country’s premiere work colleges.

Nearby, a brand new health and wellness center is nearly completed. Crews are putting finishing touches on its new gym, fitness center and dance studio.

“Paul Quinn is my safe haven,” said Marquita Mitchell, a member of the Class of 2013. "It changed me. It made me a better person. It’s exciting to see."

The college’s commitment to its connection with the community continues with new partnerships.

In August 2021, Dallas Independent School District will open the Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes Global Academy in a former library on the Paul Quinn College campus. KIPP Oak Cliff High School will also become a neighbor on the property in January.

"So, you’re starting to see a larger vision than just a college campus,” Sorrell said.

Academic programs are also expanding. Paul Quinn College will start a new Major in Banking and Finance. Sorrell explained program is part of the colleges anti-poverty crusade.

There is also a new partnership and Major with the Dallas Mavericks, with the possibility that some Mavs executives will serve as adjunct professors in that program.

“[It] will focus on leadership, innovation, sports management, technology, entrepreneurship, and networking,” President Sorrell added.

The Lowes Home Improvement Center is also helping create a retail management center. The school is also looking to add graduate studies with the Bishop T.D. Jakes Executive M.B.A. program.

“This is just part of, sort of, a grander vision that we have for ourselves and for this community,” Sorrell said.