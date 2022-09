The accident happened on the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road.

DALLAS — An overturned cement truck is causing major traffic issues on Interstate 30 in Dallas this afternoon.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road.

Traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Margaret McDermott Bridge.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined as crews continue to clean up the area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said fuel was leaking from the truck's tanks.