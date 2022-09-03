Fort Worth firefighters hospitalized, released after rollover crash in fire engine

The Fort Worth Fire Department said all four firefighters went to the hospital with minor injuries. They were all later released.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four firefighters were hospitalized Saturday morning after their fire engine rolled over in a crash while headed to a house fire, the Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said.

The FWFD said Engine 12 was responding to a house fire just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it was involved in a rollover accident on NW 28th Street. There were not any other vehicles involved in the crash, according to the department. The firefighters went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The FWFD posted photos from the crash on its Facebook page:

The firefighters were treated for their injuries and released Saturday morning, according to the department.

"Thank you for your outpouring of support and prayers," the department said in a comment on the Facebook post.