'They're super sweet' | Meet sisters 6-year-old Havanna and 7-year-old Heaven. Both hope to be adopted by loving parents

After two and a half years in foster care, it's time for these little flowers to blossom in a home with plenty of sunshine!

DALLAS — Heaven and Havanna are unforgettable. There's just something about both of them that leaves a lasting mark on your heart. We know they will get adopted.

Heaven and Havanna are tonight's Wednesday's Child.

Between high fiving a porcupine, chasing around a fast-moving turtle and feeding giraffes, great memories were made at the Dallas Zoo.

"I love you. I love you too," said sisters Havanna and Heaven to one another.

By far, the most memorable moment of the zoo adventure was simply being in the presence of these girls.

Heaven, 7, is loveable, shy and full of cuddles. She's proud of her name, too. Heaven said her name is special because God selected it for her. She also said it's a name you don't forget.

"It rhymes with Kevin and eleven!" she said.

Havanna, 6, is very independent. She loves to dance, sing and play outside. Everyone in her circle calls her highly intelligent.

Both of the girls need plenty of love and attention from parents.

When asked what she like to do for fun, Havanna said, “I like to make people proud of me.”

Big sister Heaven also wants to make a family proud of her simply by being herself.

"I like to love on people and snuggle on people," she said.

Micah Russell is their CPS caseworker. She said these sisters are bonded.

"They love each other very much, and they always want to stay together and be together," Russell said.

“They always come give me a hug when they see me. They're super sweet. Havanna sees everyone as a family. It could be a stranger. It could be someone she met two seconds ago, and she considers them family."

Russell said the perfect forever family will adopt these girls together and help them to keep thriving.

"They would do well with parents who are patient and loving and willing to work with them on things they need as they grow up," she said.

"I'm happy, thankful and loved for!" said Heaven, when asked how she feels today.

These precious children will make a family very proud to call them daughters.

For more information on how to adopt Heaven and Havanna, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Heaven and Havanna's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.