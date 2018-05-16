It's been said that "Music is an outburst of the soul." Three brothers in foster care come alive by the music.

Jon'Tay, Ja'Marcus and Jeremy are split up in the system, and we hope this story helps to reunite them. Three brothers in foster care got to make music with the one and only Bay Bay from K104 FM Hip Hop and R&B.

“We had so much fun,” said the oldest of the three brothers, 15-year-old Jon’Tay.

It's a nice change of rhythm for Jon-Tay, 12-year-old Ja'Marcus and 11-year-old Jeremy who miss each other very much.

"Sometimes I cry and when I stop crying I feel better. Once I let those emotions out, I can talk about it, and I feel better," said Jeremy.

The brothers have been in foster care for two years. What's been most painful is living in separate foster homes.

"My two brothers Jeremy and Ja’Marcus, I love them with all my heart," said Jon’Tay.

All three boys are very smart. They do great in sports and stay strong for each other.

"We can be in a bad situation like what we're in now, but we can still smile because we're brothers, and that’s what brothers do, they make each other laugh," said Jeremy.

Ja'Marcus, Jon-Tay and Jeremy hope a loving forever family is watching and listening. “I want to be adopted 100 percent,” said Ja’Marcus.

While music is their passion Jeremy, Ja' Marcus and Jon-Tay were reminded today of what it really takes to succeed.

“Love what you do, and I can see y'all love music, but if music don't work you, gotta have a foundation. You gotta have a platform. Education is always the key," said Bay Bay.

Jon-Tay, who’s a star football and basketball player, was listening closely.

“Focus on school more because that's what's going to get you farther than rapping or any other thing because you may not make it in rapping but you're guaranteed an education will take you a long way," he said.

They received words of wisdom from a mentor today. Now all these children need is love and guidance from a parent. That would be music to their ears.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or call La Queena Warren at 817-792-4954 or 817-304-1272.

