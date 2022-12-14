Wednesday's Child: Santa Claus visits with children during annual Christmas Party at Dallas World Aquarium

Each year, Dallas World Aquarium workers purchase gifts for children in foster care and Santa hands them all out

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Santa Claus was in Dallas today handing out Christmas presents to a special group of children.

It was the 16th Annual CPS Christmas Party sponsored by the Dallas World Aquarium and The Mason Dallas.

Each year, Dallas World Aquarium workers purchase gifts for children in foster care and Santa hands them all out.

The children look forward to this party all year long.

WFAA spoke with a young girl named Destiny who talked about what the event means to her.

"I am a very kind person, if you get to know me, I am loving, caring and giving. I love to laugh, smile and giggle with people and have fun," Destiny said.

Destiny traveled to Dallas from Houston to attend the Christmas Party.

"As far as a family, I would like to spend time with me and and the family. If there are any other kids in the home, I would like to spend time with them and the mom," Destiny said.

Vendors for the Christmas Party included:

The Mason Dallas

The Dallas World Aquarium

The Event Lounge

APMagic.Net

Lavenders: A Floral Boutique

Events By Indya

My Stunning Florals

A Stylish Soiree

Inkredible Sounds

LeForce Entertainment

Face Painting DFW Entertainment

Pinky's Valet

Vestals Catering Co.

Thurgood Photography